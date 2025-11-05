Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts’ Target Price for Colgate-Palmolive Company Stock?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 12 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Colgate-Palmolive Co_ toothpast by- NoDerog via iStock
Colgate-Palmolive Co_ toothpast by- NoDerog via iStock

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is a global leader in oral care, personal care, home cleaning and pet nutrition products, with a heritage dating back to 1806. Headquartered in New York City, it operates in over 200 markets worldwide. Colgate’s market cap of around $61.7 billion reflects its status as a large-cap stalwart in the consumer staples space. 

The consumer goods giant’s shares have lagged behind the broader market, declining 18.2% over the past year and 15.8% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 18.5% over the past year and 15.1% in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, the stock has underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP5.5% dip over the past 52 weeks and 3.3% YTD. 

www.barachart.com

The stock is being weighed down by a tougher operating environment as the company is facing weak consumer demand in key markets, especially in urban areas where households are under financial stress. 

At the same time, it is grappling with inflation in raw materials and packaging, along with unfavorable currency and tariff effects that reduce flexibility and margins. And while efforts are afoot to drive innovation and premium positioning, investors appear cautious given the combination of slower growth and elevated uncertainty.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive Company to report a 1.7% year-over-year increase in EPS to $3.66. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 22 analysts covering the CL stock, opinions include 10 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” eight “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration has remained largely consistent over the past few months. 

Last month, JPMorgan lowered its price target on CL to $88 from $95 while keeping an “Overweight” rating. The firm cited weaker category performance and soft organic sales. 

Its mean price target of $88.09 suggests an upside of 15.1%. The Street-high price target of $100 implies a potential upside of 30.6% from the current price.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,827.90 +56.35 +0.83%
S&P 500 Index
CL 76.67 +0.12 +0.16%
Colgate-Palmolive Company
XLP 76.03 +0.04 +0.05%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 1
META vs. MSFT: Which Is the Better Stock to Buy for the Next 10 Years?
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Just Delayed Its Earnings Release. Should You Jump Ship in BYND Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge on Valuation Concerns
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Will SoFi Stock Keep Climbing or Is It Due for a Pullback After a 181% Gain?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot