Invesco Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a global, independent investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1935, Invesco serves both retail and institutional clients worldwide, offering a broad array of investment solutions, spanning equities, fixed income, alternatives, ETFs and mutual funds. Its market cap stands at around $10.3 billion.

Invesco’s shares have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. IVZ has gained over 33% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 18.5%. Also, the stock is up 33% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to SPX’s 15.1% rise during the same time frame.

Zooming in further, Invesco has outpaced the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF) 13.3% return over the past 52 weeks and an 8.5% gain on a YTD basis.

IVZ stock has been rising recently mainly due to its strong quarterly performance in Q3 2025. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, a 38.6% rise year-over-year (YoY) and ahead of expectations. Additionally, its assets under management (AUM) reached a new high of about $2.1 trillion, marking 18.3% YoY growth.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect Invesco’s EPS to grow 11.7% YoY to $1.91. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the Wall Street estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion.

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold,” which is based on three “Strong Buy” and 13 “Hold” ratings.

This configuration remained largely consistent over the past few months, except for “Strong Buy” ratings rising to three from two, compared to two months ago.

Last month, TD Cowen reiterated its “Buy” rating and $30 price target on Invesco, following the asset manager’s September AUM report, which was above expectations.

IVZ’s mean price target of $26.46 represents 13.9% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $32 suggests 37.7% upside potential.