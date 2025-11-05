Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Invesco Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 22 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Invesco Ltd HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Invesco Ltd HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a global, independent investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1935, Invesco serves both retail and institutional clients worldwide, offering a broad array of investment solutions, spanning equities, fixed income, alternatives, ETFs and mutual funds. Its market cap stands at around $10.3 billion.

Invesco’s shares have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. IVZ has gained over 33% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 18.5%. Also, the stock is up 33% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to SPX’s 15.1% rise during the same time frame.

Zooming in further, Invesco has outpaced the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLF13.3% return over the past 52 weeks and an 8.5% gain on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

IVZ stock has been rising recently mainly due to its strong quarterly performance in Q3 2025. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.61, a 38.6% rise year-over-year (YoY) and ahead of expectations. Additionally, its assets under management (AUM) reached a new high of about $2.1 trillion, marking 18.3% YoY growth.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect Invesco’s EPS to grow 11.7% YoY to $1.91. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the Wall Street estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on one other occasion. 

Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold,” which is based on three “Strong Buy” and 13 “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration remained largely consistent over the past few months, except for “Strong Buy” ratings rising to three from two, compared to two months ago. 

Last month, TD Cowen reiterated its “Buy” rating and $30 price target on Invesco, following the asset manager’s September AUM report, which was above expectations.

IVZ’s mean price target of $26.46 represents 13.9% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $32 suggests 37.7% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.69 +0.27 +0.52%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,826.94 +55.39 +0.82%
S&P 500 Index
IVZ 23.45 +0.21 +0.90%
Invesco Plc

Most Popular News

A concept image for blue-chip stocks by zimmytws via Shutterstock 1
META vs. MSFT: Which Is the Better Stock to Buy for the Next 10 Years?
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 2
Beyond Meat Just Delayed Its Earnings Release. Should You Jump Ship in BYND Stock Now?
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 3
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Plunge on Valuation Concerns
A SoFi logo on an office building by Tada Images via Shutterstock 5
Will SoFi Stock Keep Climbing or Is It Due for a Pullback After a 181% Gain?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot