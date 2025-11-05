Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

3 Solar Stocks Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching as Energy Demand Surges

Elizabeth H. Volk - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
solar power ecology by vvaldmann via Shuttershock
solar power ecology by vvaldmann via Shuttershock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

A new research note from Wells Fargo reveals that “power” is among the hottest buzzwords in third-quarter earnings calls so far, with mentions of “power,” “electricity,” or “energy” surging by more than 100% year-over-year among S&P 500 Index ($SPX) members, according to the firm. As hyperscalers scramble to secure power supplies for their ambitious data center projects, Wells Fargo writes, “Power remains our preferred way to play the AI capex cycle.”

The AI Power Trade

It’s an investing narrative that Barchart’s own Senior Market Strategist, John Rowland, CMT, has been following closely for a while now. From the energy storage demand that’s driving battery stocks higher to the nuclear energy renaissance that’s boosting the joint venture between GE Vernova (GEV) and Hitachi (HTHIY), Rowland has been right on top of this “behind the meter” trade – down to the last copper wire.

And as valuation concerns spark a pullback among the front-runners of the artificial intelligence (AI) trade this week – including hardware leader Nvidia (NVDA) and hypergrowth software stock Palantir (PLTR) – it’s worth considering a broader look at the “AI industrial complex” for investing ideas that aren’t quite so crowded.

What’s Driving Solar Stocks?

While the resurgence of nuclear energy has grabbed a lot of headlines, alongside expectations for strong data center-driven natural gas demand, it’s worth pointing out that all of the “Big 4” hyperscalers – Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) – have also signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) to buy electricity from various solar projects to help fuel their data center ambitions.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the entire solar supply chain has now been reshored, and the industry now has the ability to produce every major component of the supply chain domestically. U.S. solar module production capacity was up 37% in October on a year-to-date basis, driven by $4.5 billion in private investment.

However, SEIA notes the current administration’s policies of solar grant clawbacks, permitting slowdowns, and project cancellations could slow new capacity growth by 27% by the end of the decade.

3 Solar Stocks on John’s Watchlist

So, how should traders approach solar stocks right now?

Our Senior Market Strategist has 3 key names on his watchlist:

  1. Bloom Energy (BE)
  2. Corning (GLW)
  3. First Solar (FSLR) 

“Several of the leaders' stock prices already reflect the strong demand for solar despite the current administration headwinds,” Rowland explains. “In contrast, several key component manufacturers in the solar space have been punished. They could present a profitable opportunity if one can find the right combination of industry (niche) leaders, adoption, and persistence revenue growth.”

While Rowland notes that “end users want one-stop shopping, like FSLR,” he prefers to “focus on companies that have or are part of the supply chain with little to no competition, such as Corning.”

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Elizabeth H. Volk did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 199.68 +0.99 +0.50%
Nvidia Corp
GOOG 280.60 +2.54 +0.91%
Alphabet Cl C
GOOGL 279.88 +2.34 +0.84%
Alphabet Cl A
META 633.00 +5.68 +0.91%
Meta Platforms Inc
BE 131.11 +2.06 +1.60%
Bloom Energy Corp Cl A
$SPX 6,771.55 -80.42 -1.17%
S&P 500 Index
MSFT 514.29 -0.04 -0.01%
Microsoft Corp
HTHIY 33.8600 -0.9300 -2.67%
Hitachi ADR
FSLR 262.65 -0.05 -0.02%
First Solar Inc
GLW 85.45 +0.24 +0.28%
Corning Inc
GEV 554.00 +6.04 +1.10%
GE Vernova Inc
AMZN 249.02 -0.30 -0.12%
Amazon.com Inc
PLTR 189.03 -1.71 -0.90%
Palantir Technologies Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 1
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
The QQQ ETF Could Gain 30% From Here, But It’s Also Waving a Giant, Dot-Com Era Red Flag
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 3
Reddit Stock Is Up on Q3 Earnings. Options Data Tells Us RDDT Could Be Headed Here Next.
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Chevron's Free Cash Flow Rises - An Expected Dividend Hike Could Push CVX 14% Higher
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 5
What Palantir’s 400x Valuation Teaches Us About Technicals, Tech Stocks, and Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot