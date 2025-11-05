Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for T-Mobile Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
T-Mobile US Inc phone with logo background by- viewimage via Shutterstock
T-Mobile US Inc phone with logo background by- viewimage via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $227.4 billion, T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) is one of the largest wireless carriers in the United States, known for its nationwide 5G network and customer-focused, value-driven approach. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company offers mobile voice, messaging, and data services to consumers and businesses.

T-Mobile hasn’t exactly dialed up investor excitement lately. Over the past 52 weeks, TMUS stock has fallen 8%, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 18.5%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, TMUS is down 6.5%, compared to SPX’s 15.1% return. 

Even within its own turf, the stock has struggled to keep pace with the iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF’s (IYZ24% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 19.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 23, T-Mobile released its FY2025 third-quarter earnings, and its shares dipped 3.3%. Its revenue improved 8.9% to $22 billion and service revenue climbed over 9%, supported by robust postpaid growth and record net additions of about 2.3 million customers, including 1 million postpaid phone adds. Core adjusted EBITDA increased around 6% to about $8.7 billion, though net income declined 11.3% to $2.7 billion, reflecting higher costs and heavier investment. The company boosted its full-year outlook for core adjusted EBITDA to $33.7 billion–$33.9 billion, underscoring confidence in sustained momentum. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TMUS’ EPS to grow 6.1% year over year to $10.25. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 30 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy,” which is based on 17 “Strong Buy,” three "Moderate Buy,” eight “Hold,” and two “Strong Sell” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 16 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.  

On Oct. 16, Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon reiterated a “Hold” rating on T-Mobile US and set a $265 price target.

The mean price target of $273.71 represents a 32.7% premium from TMUS’ current price levels, and the Street-high price target of $309 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 49.8%.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TMUS 206.29 +2.97 +1.46%
T-Mobile US
$SPX 6,771.55 -80.42 -1.17%
S&P 500 Index
IYZ 32.07 -0.51 -1.57%
US Telecommunications Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 1
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
The QQQ ETF Could Gain 30% From Here, But It’s Also Waving a Giant, Dot-Com Era Red Flag
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 3
Reddit Stock Is Up on Q3 Earnings. Options Data Tells Us RDDT Could Be Headed Here Next.
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Chevron's Free Cash Flow Rises - An Expected Dividend Hike Could Push CVX 14% Higher
Bear market by Champc vi iStock 5
Dear Beyond Meat Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 11
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot