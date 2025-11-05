PACCAR Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Bellevue, Washington-based PACCAR Inc. ( PCAR ) designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods. With a market cap of $51.2 billion , PACCAR operates through Truck, Parts, and Financial Services segments.

The company has notably lagged behind the broader market over the past year. PCAR stock prices have declined 6.8% on a YTD basis and 7.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 15.1% gains in 2025 and 18.5% surge over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, PACCAR has also underperformed the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 15.8% surge in 2025 and 14% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

PACCAR’s stock prices rose 2.4% in the trading following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 results on Oct. 21. Due to macro softness, the company’s topline has remained under pressure; its net sales for the quarter dropped 20.7% year-over-year to $6.1 billion, but surpassed the consensus estimates by 1.5%. It registered 31,900 global truck deliveries during the quarter and reported record PACCAR Parts revenues of $1.7 billion. Further, PACCAR Financial Services also observed solid profitability. Although its EPS decreased from $1.85 in the year-ago quarter to $1.12, it was in line with the Street’s expectations.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect PCAR to deliver an EPS of $5.06, down 36% year-over-year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it met or surpassed the projections on two other occasions.

Among the 18 analysts covering the PCAR stock, the consensus rating is a “ Moderate Buy .” That’s based on six “Strong Buys,” 11 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration has remained stable in recent months.

On Oct. 22, JP Morgan ( JPM ) analyst Tami Zakaria maintained a “ Neutral ” rating on PCAR and raised the price target from $103 to $108.

PCAR’s mean price target of $107.21 represents a 10.6% premium. Meanwhile, the Street-high target of $121 suggests a notable 24.8% upside potential from current price levels.