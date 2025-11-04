Barchart.com
Corn Facing Tuesday Weakness

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 21 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Cultivated corn - by styx via Pixabay
Corn futures are down 3 to 5 cents across most contracts on Tuesday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is down 4 1/4 cents to $3.90 1/2. 

StoneX estimates the 2025 US corn yield at 186 bpa, an increase from the 185.9 bpa last month. The NASS Crop Production report is expected this month despite the government shutdown, with the dates pushed back to November 14. 

CONAB estimates the 2025/26 ethanol production total out of Brazil at 36.16 billion liters, up from their 35.74 billion liter number previously. 

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.30, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.90 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.43 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 Corn is at $4.52 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

