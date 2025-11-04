3M Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

With a market cap of $86.2 billion , 3M Company ( MMM ) is a diversified global technology firm operating across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It serves a wide range of customers through three core business segments - Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, and Consumer.

Shares of the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company have surpassed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MMM stock has returned over 28% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has increased 18.9% . In addition, shares of the company are up 24.8% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 15.5% gain.

Moreover, shares of 3M have outpaced the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLI ) 13.9% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of 3M surged 7.7% on Oct. 21 after the company raised its 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to $7.95 - $8.05, driven by a shift toward higher-margin products and tighter cost controls. The company reported Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.19 and revenue of $6.32 billion, surpassing expectations. Investors were also encouraged by product innovation under the management, including 70 new product launches in Q3 and expectations to reach 250 by year-end, alongside a 22.8% drop in selling, general, and administrative expenses.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect 3M’s adjusted EPS to rise 10.1% year-over-year to $8.04. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, five “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

On Oct. 22, UBS maintained a “Buy” rating on 3M and raised its price target to $190 .

The mean price target of $177.47 represents a 10.2% premium to MMM’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $199 suggests a 23.6% potential upside.