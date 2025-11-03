Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybeans Rally into Monday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

Soybeans posted 16 to 21 cent gains across the front months on Monday. There were 207 deliveries issued on Friday night, taking the total to 884 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 21 cents higher at $10.56 1/4. Soymeal futures were back down a dime to 80 cents on the day, with Soy Oil futures 104 to 116 points higher on the day

Export Inspections data showed 965,063 MT (35.46 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week that ended on October 30, which was a drop of 16.8% from the week prior and 58.3% below the same week last year. Egypt was the top destination of 234,353 MT, with 138,647 MT to Italy and 133,192 MT to Mexico. Marketing year shipments have totaled 7.78 MMT (285.88 mbu), a 40% decline yr/yr.

The US soybean yield is estimated at 53.6 bpa according to StoneX, a 0.3 bpa reduction from last month. USDA will be out with their data next Friday according to a release last week.

The monthly Fats & Oils report will not be released again this afternoon, though analysts are looking for 205.4 mbu of soybeans crushed during September.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 47% planted, as of Thursday, now behind the 54% pace from last year. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.19 3/4, up 20 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.56 1/4, up 21 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.34 1/4, up 19 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.40 1/4, up 16 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5622 +0.2095 +2.02%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 49.84s +1.16 +2.38%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 320.8s -0.8 -0.25%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1119-6s +20-0 +1.82%
Soybean
ZSX25 1119-6s +20-0 +1.82%
Soybean
ZSF26 1134-2s +19-0 +1.70%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Apple logo on store front by frantic00 via iStock 1
Apple's Free Cash Flow Surges, Implying AAPL Stock Could Be 20% Too Cheap
AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 2
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 3
The Saturday Spread: Exploiting the Information Arbitrage That No One is Talking About
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 4
Earnings, Manufacturing Data and Other Can't Miss Items this Week
Rows of crops by oticki via iStock 5
What Commodity Sector Looks Best This Holiday Season?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot