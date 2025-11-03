Barchart.com
Corn Posts Gains on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 42 minutes ago

Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay
Corn futures posted 2 to 4 cent gains across most contracts on Monday, shrugging off early weakness to start the week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/4 cents to $3.95 3/4.  

USDA tallied corn export shipments at 1.669 MT (65.7 mbu) during the week ending on October 30. That was 34.31% above the week prior and more than double the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 512,336 MT, with 282,975 MT headed to South Korea and 208,955 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 12.257 MMT (482.54 mbu) since September 1, which is now 63.99% above the same period last year.

StoneX estimates the 2025 US corn yield at 186 bpa, an increase from the 185.9 bpa last month. The NASS Crop Production report is expected this month despite the government shutdown, with the dates pushed back to November 14. 

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the first corn crop is 60% planed as of Thursday, now just 1 percentage point ahead of last year. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.34 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.95 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.46 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.55 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

