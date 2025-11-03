Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Interactive Brokers Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash
Image by Jakub Zerdzicki via Unsplash

With a market cap of $119.3 billion, Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) operates as a leading automated electronic broker serving both institutional and individual investors worldwide. It provides low-cost trading, execution, custody, and portfolio management services across a wide range of asset classes, including stocks, options, futures, forex, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company's shares have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. IBKR stock has increased 82.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 17.7%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 59.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 16.3% gain. 

In addition, shares of Interactive Brokers have also outperformed the iShares U.S. Financials ETF's (IYF13.1% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite net revenues rising 21% to $1.66 billion and EPS increasing to $0.59 for Q3 2025 on Oct. 16, shares of Interactive Brokers fell 3.3% the next day. Investors were cautious about the decline in the GLOBAL currency basket, which reduced comprehensive earnings by $33 million, and the 8% drop in other fees and services.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect IBKR’s adjusted EPS to grow 14.8% year-over-year to $2.02. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 10 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings and three “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Oct 18, BofA raised its price target on Interactive Brokers to $77 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $79 represents a 12.3% premium to IBKR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $91 suggests a 29.3% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IBKR 70.88 +0.52 +0.74%
Interactive Brokers
$SPX 6,824.99 -15.21 -0.22%
S&P 500 Index
IYF 121.61 -0.99 -0.81%
US Financials Ishares ETF

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Semiconductor by Sach336699 via Shutterstock 2
Qualcomm Is Becoming an AI Company. That Means Earnings on November 5 Could Supercharge QCOM Stock.
A concept image showing binary code with the ERROR message_ Image by Danich Marmai via Shutterstock_ 3
Nvidia Just Revealed a New Partnership with Palantir. Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy?
Meta Platforms by Primakov via Shutterstock 4
'Aggressive' Spending Spooks Meta Platforms Investors. Should You Buy the Dip in META Stock?
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Robinhood Stock Will Climb or Sink?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot