Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

American International Group Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
American International Group Inc HQ sign- by DCStockPhotograph via Shutterstock
American International Group Inc HQ sign- by DCStockPhotograph via Shutterstock

New York-based American International Group, Inc. (AIG) offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers. Valued at $43.7 billion by market cap, the company provides property-casualty insurance, life insurance, and retirement services.

Shares of this leading global insurance organization have underperformed the broader market over the past year. AIG has gained 2.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.7%. In 2025, AIG’s stock rose 8.5%, compared to the SPX’s 16.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, AIG’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP). The exchange-traded fund has gained marginally over the past year. Moreover, AIG’s single-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s marginal returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

AIG's underperformance was driven by increased catastrophe losses, including California wildfires, as well as social inflation and tariffs that pressured margins. The company's significant investments in AI-driven transformation are also facing regulatory scrutiny, which is impacting profitability despite operational improvements.

On Aug. 6, AIG reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed down more than 3% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $1.81 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.58. The company’s general insurance net premiums written stood at $6.9 billion, down marginally year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect AIG’s EPS to grow 30.9% to $6.48 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering AIG stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and 12 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with one analyst suggesting a “Moderate Buy.”

On Oct. 30, BMO Capital analyst Michael Zaremski maintained a “Hold” rating on AIG and set a price target of $83, implying a potential upside of 5.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $89.50 represents a 13.3% premium to AIG’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $99 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 25.4%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KBWP 116.38 +0.08 +0.07%
KBW Property & Casualty Insurance Invesco ETF
$SPX 6,840.20 +17.86 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
AIG 78.96 +0.77 +0.98%
American International Group

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 4
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 5
Dear Shopify Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot