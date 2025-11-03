Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Southwest Airlines Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Southwest Airlines Co HQ photo- byJHVEPhoto via iStock
Southwest Airlines Co HQ photo- byJHVEPhoto via iStock

Dallas, Texas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a passenger airline company offering scheduled air transportation services in the U.S. and near-international markets. Valued at $15.7 billion by market cap, the company provides in-flight entertainment, the Rapid Rewards loyalty program, digital platforms like SWABIZ for business travel, and extra services including Southwest's EarlyBird Check-In, upgraded boarding, and pet and unaccompanied minor transportation.

Shares of this airline giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. LUV has declined 3.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.7%. In 2025, LUV’s stock fell 9.9%, compared to the SPX’s 16.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, LUV’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 6.8% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 2.8% losses on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s dip over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 22, LUV reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed down more than 6% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.11 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.01. The company’s revenue was $6.95 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $6.97 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect LUV’s EPS to grow 13.5% to $1.09 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 21 analysts covering LUV stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 11 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months. 

On Oct. 24, UBS kept a “Neutral” rating on LUV and lowered the price target to $33, implying a potential upside of 8.9% from current levels.

The mean price target of $33.12 represents a 9.3% premium to LUV’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $46 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 51.8%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,840.20 +17.86 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
JETS 24.58 -0.05 -0.20%
US Global Jets ETF
LUV 30.20 -0.10 -0.33%
Southwest Airlines Company

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 4
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 5
Dear Shopify Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot