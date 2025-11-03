Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Merck & Co. Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Merck & Co Inc HQ -by Sundry Photography via iStock
Merck & Co Inc HQ -by Sundry Photography via iStock

With a market cap of $214.8 billion, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is a research-driven biopharmaceutical company committed to using cutting-edge science to save and improve lives around the world. For more than 130 years, the company has advanced innovative medicines and vaccines while upholding its core values of integrity, respect for people, and putting patients first.

Shares of the Rahway, New Jersey-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. The stock has declined nearly 18% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 17.7%. Moreover, shares of Merck & Co. are down 13.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 16.3% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of the pharmaceutical company have also lagged behind the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLV2.6% drop over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.58 and revenue of $17.28 billion, Merck & Co. shares fell marginally on Oct. 30. The decline came after the company lowered the high end of its full-year revenue forecast to $64.5 billion - $65 billion. Additionally, concerns over slowing Keytruda growth, weaker-than-expected Winrevair sales, and falling Gardasil sales in China weighed on sentiment.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect MRK’s adjusted EPS to grow 17.1% year-over-year to $8.96. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 26 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 14 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 12 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Oct. 22, Bernstein analyst Courtney Breen maintained a Hold rating on Merck & Co. and set a price target of $95.

The mean price target of $102.05 represents an 18.7% premium to MRK’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $137 suggests a 59.3% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 144.00 -0.25 -0.17%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,840.20 +17.86 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
MRK 85.98 unch unch
Merck & Company

Most Popular News

A gold crown with sparkling dust by tomertu via Shutterstock 1
The Only 3 Dividend Kings You’ll Ever Need for a Lifetime of Income
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 2
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
A pile of Canadian banknotes and coins_ Image by Kikinuchi via Shutterstock_ 3
PayPal Is Paying Its First-Ever Dividend. Should You Snap Up PYPL Stock Now?
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock 4
Use This Treasury Strategy to Invest in US Bonds for Steady Income
The Shopify logo on a smartphone screen by IB Photography via Shutterstock 5
Dear Shopify Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot