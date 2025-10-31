Barchart.com
Soybeans Pushing Higher into Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Unlock a 1-Year FREE Barchart Premier Subscription by opening & funding a Plus500 futures account & making a trade

Soybeans are trading with 4 to 5 cent gains across most contracts on Friday. There were 677 deliveries issued for November beans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3 1/4 cents higher at $10.29 1/2. Soymeal futures are up $7.20, with Soy Oil futures 100 points lower. 

November soybeans have averaged a close of $10.32 throughout October, with today’ close needed to calculate the harvest price for Crop Insurance.

Following the US/China talks, China reportedly has purchased a few more cargoes of US soybeans as they look to fill their 12 MMT commitments made this week.

EIA data showed a total of 1.041 billion lbs of soybean oil used in biodiesel production in August. That was down 14.48% yr/yr and 6.09% below July. It was also 39.15% of the total biodiesel feedstock in August, which was the highest inclusion rate since September 2023.

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.95 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.29 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.12 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.20 3/4, up 5 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.2975 +0.0342 +0.33%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 48.68 -0.97 -1.95%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 321.0 +5.4 +1.71%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1096-6 +5-4 +0.50%
Soybean
ZSX25 1096-6 +5-4 +0.50%
Soybean
ZSF26 1112-4 +4-6 +0.43%
Soybean

Reserve Your Spot