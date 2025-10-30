Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Welcome to the $4 Trillion Market Cap, Microsoft! Are There More Gains for MSFT Stock in Store?

Aditya Raghunath - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock
Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock

Microsoft (MSFT) became the second U.S. company to join the exclusive $4 trillion market cap club on Tuesday, riding a 4% surge after restructuring its OpenAI partnership. The software giant now values its stake in the AI startup at roughly $135 billion, representing about 27% ownership on a fully diluted basis.

The milestone comes as Microsoft and Apple (AAPL) raced toward the $4 trillion threshold, with Apple needing to close above $269.54 to claim its spot. Nvidia (NVDA) reached this valuation for the first time back in July and now trades above $5 trillion. The chipmaker moved much faster between trillion-dollar marks than its peers, taking just 66 trading days to jump from $2 trillion to $3 trillion.

The company's latest agreement with OpenAI brings significant changes. OpenAI is committed to purchasing an additional $250 billion in Azure services, though Microsoft loses its exclusive computing provider status.

The partnership maintains critical elements, including Microsoft's rights to frontier models and Azure API exclusivity, until general artificial intelligence is achieved. The restructured OpenAI deal provides clarity on a partnership that had raised investor concerns about growth sustainability and competition from cheaper alternatives.

www.barchart.com

Investors Concerned Over Microsoft’s AI Expenses

Microsoft delivered strong fiscal first-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations. However, the tech stock has pulled back amid concerns about the company’s rising AI expenses

In fiscal Q1 of 2026 (ended in September), Microsoft reported revenue of $77.67 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.72 per share, above estimates of $75.33 billion and $3.67 per share, respectively. 

Azure cloud services drove the top line in Q1, with the segment growing 40%, above estimates of 38.2%. The Intelligent Cloud division reported revenue of $30.9 billion, up 28% year-over-year (YoY). 

Microsoft disclosed that its OpenAI investment resulted in a $3.1 billion net income hit during the quarter, equivalent to $0.41 per share. Despite this impact, net income rose to $27.7 billion from $24.67 billion a year earlier. 

Finance chief Amy Hood projected fiscal second-quarter revenue of $79.5 billion to $80.6 billion, with Azure growth of 37% in constant currency. However, remarks about capital expenditures sparked investor concerns.

The enterprise software behemoth spent $34.9 billion on infrastructure in the first quarter, and Hood indicated that capex growth will accelerate in fiscal 2026 rather than slow down as previously suggested.

Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes segment, which houses Office and LinkedIn, generated $33 billion in sales. The More Personal Computing unit delivered $13.8 billion in revenue, representing 4% growth driven by Windows, search advertising, and gaming.

What Is the MSFT Stock Price Target?

Analysts tracking MSFT stock forecast revenue to rise from $281.7 billion in fiscal 2025 to $507 billion in 2030. Compared with adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings are forecast to expand from $13.64 per share to $27.17 per share. While revenue is forecast to grow by 12.5% annually, adjusted earnings growth is estimated at 14.8% through fiscal 2030. 

In the last 10 years, MSFT stock has returned over 900% to shareholders. Despite these outsized returns, analysts remain bullish on the tech giant. Out of the 48 analysts covering MSFT stock, 41 recommend “Strong Buy,” five recommend “Moderate Buy,” and two recommend “Hold.” The average MSFT stock price target is $630, above the current price of around $526.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Aditya Raghunath did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 522.63 -18.92 -3.49%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 202.19 -4.85 -2.34%
Nvidia Corp
AAPL 271.35 +1.65 +0.61%
Apple Inc

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 2
Dear Qualcomm Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 5
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 3
It's 'Going to Be Like a Shockwave' When Tesla's AI Innovations Hit. Should You Buy TSLA Stock First?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Ahead of Earnings, Everybody Loves AMD Stock
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
What You Need To Know Ahead of Broadcom’s Earnings Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot