Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co_ logo on building-by tatu Campelo via iStock
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co_ logo on building-by tatu Campelo via iStock

Princeton, New Jersey-based Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products. With a market cap of $87.2 billion, the company focuses on products and experimental therapies that address cancer, heart disease, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, organ transplant rejection, and psychiatric disorders.

Shares of this biopharma giant have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. BMY has declined 18.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 18.1%. In 2025, BMY stock is down 24.7%, compared to the SPX’s 17.2% gains on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, BMY’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE). The exchange-traded fund has gained 5.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 12.5% returns on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, Bristol-Myers Squibb released its Q3 results, reporting a 2.8% year-over-year revenue growth to $12.2 billion. However, adjusted EPS fell 9.4% year over year to $1.63. Despite this, BMY raised its fiscal 2025 revenue guidance to $47.5 to $48 billion and updated its adjusted EPS outlook to $6.40 to $6.60.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BMY’s EPS to grow 453% to $6.36 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 29 analysts covering BMY stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 21 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with seven analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 28, Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) analyst David Amsellem maintained a “Buy” rating on BMY and set a price target of $64, implying an ambitious potential upside of 50.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $52.68 represents a 23.7% premium to BMY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $68 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 59.6%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,890.59 -0.30 unch
S&P 500 Index
IHE 73.96 -0.28 -0.38%
US Pharmaceuticals Ishares ETF
PIPR 326.36 unch unch
Piper Jaffray Companies
BMY 43.00 +0.40 +0.94%
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 1
Dear AMD Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 4
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 3
IBM Raises Its FCF Outlook for 2025 - IBM Stock Could be Undervalued
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 4
Meta Platforms (META) Just Flashed a Super-Rare Quant Signal Ahead of Earnings
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot