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Kimco Realty Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Kimco Realty company logo displayed on mobile phone By piter2121
Kimco Realty company logo displayed on mobile phone By piter2121

With a market cap of $17.2 billion, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is a leading U.S. real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in major metropolitan markets. With more than 65 years of experience, Kimco owned interests in 565 properties comprising 100 million square feet of gross leasable space as of March 31, 2026.

Shares of the Maryland, USA-based company have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KIM stock has gained 16.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 16.7%. However, shares of the company are up nearly 26% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 8.5% rise. 

Zooming in further, shares of the REIT have exceeded the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE6.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

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Despite strong Q1 2026 results with FFO of $0.46 per share (up 4.5%), 1.7% same-property NOI growth, and a record $77M signed-but-not-open pipeline, shares of Kimco Realty remained unchanged on Apr. 30 as the 2026 FFO outlook was only slightly raised to $1.81 - $1.84. Investors also balanced robust leasing metrics (23.8% new spreads, 11.3% blended, 96.3% occupancy) against headwinds such as $37M in elevated G&A expenses and a known refinancing burden later in 2026. 

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2026, analysts expect KIM’s FFO to rise nearly 4% year-over-year to $1.83 per share. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings and 15 “Holds.”

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This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with nine “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock. 

On Jul. 9, UBS analyst Michael Goldsmith raised Kimco Realty’s price target to $29 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $26.67 represents a 4.7% premium to KIM’s current price levels.  The Street-high price target of $31 implies a potential upside of 21.7% from the current price. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 7,470.08 +32.45 +0.44%
S&P 500 Index
KIM 25.51 -0.02 -0.06%
Kimco Realty Corp
XLRE 45.16 -0.14 -0.31%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR

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