Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Align Technology Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Align Technology, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Align Technology, Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Tempe, Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) designs and markets Invisalign clear aligners, Vivera retainers, and iTero intraoral scanners. With a market cap of nearly $13.6 billion, it operates through its clear aligner and imaging/CAD-CAM segments and delivers orthodontic treatments, digital scanning systems, software platforms, 3D printing solutions, and integrated services. 

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN stock has fallen 4.1%, while the S&P 500 Index ($SPXsurged roughly 13%, leaving shares trailing the broader market. However, in 2026, momentum has shifted decisively. Year-to-date (YTD), ALGN stock jumped 21.7%, while the index posted only a marginal uptick, signaling renewed investor confidence.

The sector comparison adds texture. The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLVhas advanced 6.5% over the last 52 weeks and outpaced ALGN stock during that period. This year, however, ALGN stock overtook the ETF’s 1.3% gain in 2026.

www.barchart.com

Momentum gathered force after the company released its Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings on Feb. 4. The stock rose 2.7% that day and followed with gains of 8.9% and 6.8% in the next two trading sessions. Revenue increased 5.3% year over year to $1.05 billion and cleared analyst expectations of $1.03 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 34.8% to $3.29 and exceeded the $2.97 Street estimate.

The growth was fueled by the steady momentum within dental service organizations (DSOs) and the robust growth in clear aligner volumes. With management placing a strong emphasis on global expansion and rising orthodontic usage among children and teenagers, Align's outlook for the future reflects expectations for stable end-market conditions. 

For fiscal year 2026, ending in December, analysts expect diluted EPS to rise 7.3% year over year to $9.08, reflecting steady earnings momentum. Importantly, Align has surpassed EPS estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed only once.

Wall Street currently assigns ALGN stock an overall rating of “Moderate Buy.” Of 15 analysts covering the stock, eight have issued a “Strong Buy” rating, six recommend “Hold,” and one suggests “Moderate Sell.”

www.barchart.com

The current analyst sentiment has not shifted from three months ago, when eight analysts also backed the stock with a “Strong Buy” rating. 

Recent calls underscore the outlook. On Feb. 9, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) analyst Sidharth Sahoo upgraded ALGN stock to “Buy” from “Hold” and lifted the price target to $200 from $150 after the Q4 report signaled recovery in leading indicators and improving dental-sector sentiment.

Just a few days back, Jonathan Block of Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) reiterated his Buy rating on ALGN and lifted his price target from $200 to $210 on Feb. 5. That same day, Jason Bednar of Piper Sandler Companies (PIPRraised his target from $200 to $220, reinforcing bullish conviction.

Price targets continue to suggest untapped potential. The mean price target of $197.85 represents potential upside of 4.1%, while the Street-high target of $225 suggest a gain of 18.4% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 156.82 -0.44 -0.28%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
SF 119.91 +0.49 +0.41%
Stifel Financial Corp
$SPX 6,909.51 +47.62 +0.69%
S&P 500 Index
ALGN 190.02 +0.62 +0.33%
Align Technology
HSBC 88.15 +1.31 +1.51%
HSBC Holdings Plc ADR
PIPR 326.85 -0.35 -0.11%
Piper Jaffray Companies

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on sign-by Jean-Luc Ichard via iStock 1
As Microsoft Extends 20% OpenAI Deal, Is the Bull Case for MSFT Stronger Here?
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Alphabet Inc_ and Google logos seen displayed on a smartphone by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock 3
Paul Tudor Jones Is Betting Big on Google Stock. Should You?
Fearless girl in front of bull on Wall Street by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernandez via Unsplash 4
Most Retail Investors Think They’re Investing: They’re Actually Trading The Market
Phone and computer internet network by Pinkypills via iStock 5
Dear IonQ Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 25
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot