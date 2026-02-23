Align Technology Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Headquartered in Tempe, Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN ) designs and markets Invisalign clear aligners, Vivera retainers, and iTero intraoral scanners. With a market cap of nearly $13.6 billion , it operates through its clear aligner and imaging/CAD-CAM segments and delivers orthodontic treatments, digital scanning systems, software platforms, 3D printing solutions, and integrated services.

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGN stock has fallen 4.1% , while the S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) surged roughly 13% , leaving shares trailing the broader market. However, in 2026, momentum has shifted decisively. Year-to-date (YTD), ALGN stock jumped 21.7%, while the index posted only a marginal uptick, signaling renewed investor confidence.

The sector comparison adds texture. The State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLV ) has advanced 6.5% over the last 52 weeks and outpaced ALGN stock during that period. This year, however, ALGN stock overtook the ETF’s 1.3% gain in 2026.

Momentum gathered force after the company released its Q4 fiscal 2025 earnings on Feb. 4. The stock rose 2.7% that day and followed with gains of 8.9% and 6.8% in the next two trading sessions. Revenue increased 5.3% year over year to $1.05 billion and cleared analyst expectations of $1.03 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 34.8% to $3.29 and exceeded the $2.97 Street estimate.

The growth was fueled by the steady momentum within dental service organizations (DSOs) and the robust growth in clear aligner volumes. With management placing a strong emphasis on global expansion and rising orthodontic usage among children and teenagers, Align's outlook for the future reflects expectations for stable end-market conditions.

For fiscal year 2026, ending in December, analysts expect diluted EPS to rise 7.3% year over year to $9.08, reflecting steady earnings momentum. Importantly, Align has surpassed EPS estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed only once.

Wall Street currently assigns ALGN stock an overall rating of “ Moderate Buy .” Of 15 analysts covering the stock, eight have issued a “Strong Buy” rating, six recommend “Hold,” and one suggests “Moderate Sell.”

The current analyst sentiment has not shifted from three months ago, when eight analysts also backed the stock with a “Strong Buy” rating.

Recent calls underscore the outlook. On Feb. 9, HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) analyst Sidharth Sahoo upgraded ALGN stock to “Buy” from “Hold” and lifted the price target to $200 from $150 after the Q4 report signaled recovery in leading indicators and improving dental-sector sentiment.

Just a few days back, Jonathan Block of Stifel Financial Corp. ( SF ) reiterated his Buy rating on ALGN and lifted his price target from $200 to $210 on Feb. 5. That same day, Jason Bednar of Piper Sandler Companies ( PIPR ) raised his target from $200 to $220, reinforcing bullish conviction.

Price targets continue to suggest untapped potential. The mean price target of $197.85 represents potential upside of 4.1%, while the Street-high target of $225 suggest a gain of 18.4% from current levels.