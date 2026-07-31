What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Microchip Technology Stock?

Chandler, Arizona-based Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions. With a market cap of $40.7 billion, the company offers mixed-signal microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog, Flash-IP integrated circuits, and memory products for a wide variety of applications.

Shares of this global leader in the semiconductor industry have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MCHP has gained 8.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16.9%. In 2026, MCHP stock is up 19.5%, surpassing the SPX’s 8.7% gains on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MCHP’s underperformance is also apparent compared to State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 85% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 55.5% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s returns over the same time frame.

MCHP has underperformed over the past year due t a severe cyclical downturn in the semiconductor sector, driven by prolonged inventory destocking across its core industrial and automotive end markets. As customers worked through excess pandemic-era inventory, plummeting demand forced MCHP to lower factory utilization and incur underutilization charges, including costs tied to facility closures which sharply compressed its gross and operating margins. Additionally, residual impacts from past cybersecurity disruptions, elevated restructuring expenses under its multi-step recovery plan, and supply constraints on key components like substrates created operational drag. While recent sequential quarterly improvements and channel inventory normalization indicate the cyclical trough has passed, sluggish broader capital spending kept investor sentiment muted until demand recovery fully takes hold.

For the current fiscal year, ending in March 2027, analysts expect MCHP’s EPS to grow 132.8% to $2.70 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 25 analysts covering MCHP stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and five “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jun. 29, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a “Buy” rating on MCHP and set a price target of $112, implying a potential upside of 49.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $114.04 represents a 52% premium to MCHP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $135 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 80%.