Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting AES’ Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Close up of AES sign on the building at AES’s US clean energy business headquarters in Salt lake City, UT, USA, June 26, 2023_ AES is a clean energy developer_ See Less

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Virginia, The AES Corporation (AES) has evolved into one of the world's leading energy companies. A Fortune 500 firm, AES is focused on delivering reliable, affordable, and cleaner power while partnering with utilities, businesses, and local communities to develop innovative energy solutions for a rapidly electrifying world. Today, AES is the largest U.S.-based global power company and a pioneer in the clean energy transition.

Backed by a diversified power generation portfolio, the company is among the world's largest suppliers of renewable energy to corporations and a trusted electricity provider for technology giants. As AI adoption accelerates and data centers consume unprecedented amounts of power, AES is playing a pivotal role in supplying the reliable, sustainable energy needed to fuel the next generation of digital infrastructure.

Currently valued at a market capitalization of about $10.59 billion, AES has struggled to keep pace with the broader market. AES has delivered a respectable performance, with the stock gaining 13.5% over the past year and climbing another 3.6% so far in 2026. However, those gains have been eclipsed by the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX), which has rallied 16.9% over the past year and 8.7% year to date (YTD).

A comparison with its utility peers paints a more encouraging picture. AES has outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), which returned 4.8% over the past year, although it is slightly lagging the ETF's 4.6% gain in 2026. Overall, the stock has shown resilience, outperforming its sector benchmark over the longer term even as it trails the broader market's robust rally.

Soon to be acquired by BlackRock's Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), The AES Corporation reported solid first-quarter 2026 results in May, supported by steady operational execution and continued demand across its renewable energy portfolio. Revenue increased to $3.18 billion, up from $2.93 billion in the year-ago quarter, while net income rose to $487 million. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.68, exceeding Wall Street's expectations and marking a notable improvement from the same period last year, reflecting stronger profitability and operating performance.

For the current fiscal year ending in December, Wall Street expects AES' diluted EPS to decline 3% year over year to $2.27. The company has built a fairly solid track record of execution, beating analysts' earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters, with just one miss during that period. Despite that consistency, analysts remain cautious. All nine analysts covering the stock currently rate AES a unanimous "Hold," a consensus that has remained unchanged over the past three months.

AES is approaching a major milestone as it awaits its acquisition by a consortium led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Under the agreement, the consortium will acquire the company for $15 per share in cash, valuing AES at $10.7 billion in equity and approximately $33.4 billion on an enterprise value basis. The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. That being said, as of writing, the stock is trading slightly below the $15 acquisition price, indicating that investors are pricing in a small amount of deal risk while expecting the transaction to move toward completion.