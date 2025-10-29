Barchart.com
Soybeans Showing Steady Midday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock
Soybeans are trading with fractional to 2 cent gains in some nearbys on Wednesday, with other slipping lower. Futures are selling some of the ‘fact’ in Chinese buying rumors from this morning.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 1 1/4 cents higher at $10.12 1/2. Soymeal futures are up $4 to $4.20, with Soy Oil futures slightly lower.

Ahead of the Trump/Xi meeting overnight into Thursday, China has been rumored to purchase at least 180,000 MT of soybeans. We won’t know the exact totals anytime soon due to the government shutdown restricting the FAS weekly Export Sales report and large daily sale announcements. 

Despite the limited government data, a Reuters survey of analysts showed exceed soybean sales in the week ending on 10/23 at 0.6-1.6 MMT. Meal sales are seen at 50,000-500,000 T, with 5,000-25,000 MT for bean oil. 

Rabobank estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean production to total 177 MMT, with planted acreage up 2% top 48.8 million hectares (120.5 million acres).

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.79 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.12 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.95, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.06 1/2, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.1219 +0.0182 +0.18%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 50.16s -0.10 -0.20%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 308.7s +2.2 +0.72%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1080-2s +2-0 +0.19%
Soybean
ZSF26 1094-4s -0-6 -0.07%
Soybean

