Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Ford Motor Stock?

Ford Motor Company (F), headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. Valued at $52.3 billion by market cap, the company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance.

Shares of this auto giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. F has gained 15.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 18.3%. However, in 2025, F stock is up 32.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 17.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, F’s outperformance is apparent compared to the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 7.1% over the past year. Moreover, F’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 4.2% returns over the same time frame.

On Oct. 23, F reported its Q3 results, and its shares closed up more than 12% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS declined marginally year over year to $0.45. The company’s revenue stood at $50.5 billion, up 9% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect F’s EPS to decline 40.8% to $1.09 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last three quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering F stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on three “Strong Buy” ratings, 17 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bearish than a month ago, with two analysts suggesting a “Moderate Sell.”

On Oct. 27, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Dan Levy kept an “Equal Weight” rating on F and raised the price target to $12.

While F currently trades above its mean price target of $11.26, the Street-high price target of $14.50 suggests a 10.4% upside potential.