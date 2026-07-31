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Robinhood Markets Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Candle stick graph chart with indicator by Vintage Tone via Shutterstock

Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) operates a financial services platform in the United States. Valued at a market cap of $78 billion, the company’s platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and American depository receipts, as well as fractional trading, recurring investments, access to investing on margin, fully-paid securities lending, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, and more. 

HOOD stock has lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 18.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% surge. However, in 2026, the stock has fallen by nearly 23.4%, underperforming the SPX’s 8.7% gain.        

Zooming in further, the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has risen 8.2% over the past year, outpacing the stock. In 2026, XLF has grown 4.1% and has also outperformed the stock.     

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On July 31, HOOD stock fell 3.6% following the release of its seemingly better-than-expected Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew 32.3% from the prior year’s period to $1.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.62, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts. However, despite both revenue and earnings beating estimates, the company’s crypto revenue fell 38% from the prior year’s quarter to $100 million, including notional trading volumes and Bitstamp volumes, both of which declined year-on-year. For a brokerage platform known for its equity, crypto, and tokenized stock offerings, a decline in crypto revenue effectively eroded investor and analyst confidence. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect HOOD’s EPS to fall 3.4% to $1.98 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.   

Among 25 Wall Street analysts covering HOOD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” five “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”     

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The configuration has grown more bullish over the past two months, with the stock now having 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, up from 16 just two months before.  

On July 31, Barclays maintained its “Overweight” rating on Robinhood Markets and lowered its price target from $122 to $105. 

HOOD’s mean price target of $124.38 offers a 43.6% upside compared to the current market price. Its Street-high target of $160 implies a robust 84.8% upside from current levels.   


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 56.84 -0.16 -0.28%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,456.77 +19.14 +0.26%
S&P 500 Index
HOOD 86.12 -0.48 -0.55%
Robinhood Markets Cl A

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