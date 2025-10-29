Barchart.com
Lennar Corporation’s Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Lennar Corp_ phone and webpage by- Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Lennar Corp_ phone and webpage by- Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Lennar Corporation (LEN) is a leading U.S. home-builder and diversified real-estate company, operating across the home-building, multifamily rental, mortgage and title/closing services sectors. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Lennar’s market capitalization is around $32.7 billion, reflecting its status as a large-cap player in residential construction. The company is slated to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings results soon.

Ahead of this event, analysts project this company to report a profit of $2.30 per share, down 42.9% from $4.03 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in one of the last four quarters, while missing on three other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect Lennar to report EPS of $8.25, down 40.5% from $13.86 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound in fiscal 2026 and grow by 9.2% year over year (YoY) to $9.01.

www.barchart.com

LEN stock has declined 26.4% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming both the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.3% return and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY19.8% uptick over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Lennar Corporation are under pressure mainly because the U.S. housing market remains weak and home-buying affordability is constrained by elevated mortgage rates, which are reducing demand and affecting sales. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious about LEN stock, with an overall “Hold” rating. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, four recommend a “Strong Buy,” 13 advise a “Hold,” and two suggest a “Strong Sell.”

While the stock is trading slightly above its mean price target of $127.57, the Street-high target price of $161 implies that LEN stock could rally as much as 25.6% from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEN 127.57 -0.65 -0.51%
Lennar Corp
XLY 240.07 -1.07 -0.44%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,911.11 +20.22 +0.29%
S&P 500 Index

