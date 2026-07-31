Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Exelon Stock Will Climb or Sink?

With a market cap of $46.6 billion , Exelon Corporation ( EXC ) is one of the largest energy providers in the U.S., serving nearly 11 million customers through six regulated transmission and distribution utilities. With more than 20,000 employees, Exelon focuses on delivering reliable, affordable and efficient energy while supporting community development, workforce initiatives and economic growth.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EXC stock has returned nearly 3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 16.9% . Moreover, shares of the company are up 4.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 8.7% gain.

Looking closer, shares of Exelon have lagged behind the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLU ) 4.8% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Exelon shares fell 3.1% on Jul. 30 after the company cut its high-probability data center pipeline to 11 GW from 18 GW and reduced its total future pipeline through 2027 to 25 GW from 43 GW, raising concerns about slower growth from data center demand. The reductions came as consumers pushed back against new data center development over concerns about higher utility bills, although Exelon said it had removed speculative projects while maintaining its $41 billion five-year capital plan. Despite Q2 2026 revenue rising 10% to $5.97 billion and EPS holding at $0.39, the weaker data center outlook weighed on investor sentiment, even as Exelon reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.81 - $2.91.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Exelon's adjusted EPS to grow 3.3% year-over-year to $2.86. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, 16 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration has remained unchanged over the past three months.

On Jul. 23, Morgan Stanley analyst David Arcaro maintained a “Hold” rating on Exelon with a $55 price target.

The mean price target of $49.95 represents a 9.6% premium to EXC’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $58 suggests a 27.2% potential upside.