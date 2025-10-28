Barchart.com
Corn Bulls Hold on to Close Higher

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 53 minutes ago Columnist

Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain
Corn futures closed the Tuesday session off the midday highs, but still fractionally to 3 ¼ cents in the green. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/2 cents to $3.92 ½.

Crop Progress data was not reported on Monday due to the government shutdown, with traders looking for 72% of the corn crop harvested as of 10/26. 

EIA data will be released on Wednesday, with traders looking for ethanol production to be steady with last week.

A South Korean importer purchased 204,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. No origin was listed for the purchase. Brazil’s ANEC estimates the country’s corn exports in October at 6.19 MMT, a 0.38 MMT drop from their prior estimate.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.32, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.92 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.46, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.55, up 1 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

