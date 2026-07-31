Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Bethesda, Maryland-based Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is the largest U.S. lodging real estate investment trust (REIT), owning a geographically diversified portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. With a market capitalization of approximately $17.5 billion, the company acquires, owns, and manages premium hotel properties, aiming to generate long-term value through strategic investments, asset management, and capital allocation.

Shares of this leading REIT have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. HST has gained 55.6% during this period, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16.9%. The stock has also maintained its strong momentum in 2026, rising 41.5% year-to-date, compared with the index's 8.7% gain over the same period.

Narrowing the comparison, HST has also outperformed the AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (BEDZ), which has climbed 13.1% over the past year. The stock has continued to outperform the ETF on a year-to-date basis, with BEDZ up 12.1%.

Host Hotels & Resorts has outperformed the broader market over the past year as investors cheered the company's exposure to the 2026 FIFA World Cup travel boom. Strong demand across its luxury hotel portfolio, highlighted by Fairmont Mayakoba's selection to host national team delegations, prompted management to raise its full-year guidance for comparable hotel RevPAR and EBITDAre, reinforcing confidence in its earnings outlook.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2026, analysts expect HST’s EPS to increase 3.4% to $2.14 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering HST stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That's based on 11 "Strong Buy," one "Moderate Buy," and nine "Hold."

The consensus and configuration have been consistent over the past months.

On July 23, Wells Fargo analyst James Feldman maintained a “Buy” rating on Host Hotels & Resorts and raised his price target to $26 from $25.

While HST currently trades above its mean price target of $25.06, the Street high price target of $28 suggests an upside potential of 11.6% from the prevailing price levels.