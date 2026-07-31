Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Cognizant Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $26.5 billion, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is a global IT services and consulting company that helps enterprises modernize technology, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation. Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, the company serves clients across industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, communications, media, and technology.

Shares of Cognizant have struggled to gain traction, significantly underperforming both the broader market and the technology sector. Over the past year, CTSH shares have declined 26.7% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% surge. The weakness has persisted in 2026, with the stock tumbling 35.1% even as the SPX has advanced 8.7%.

The gap is even more striking against the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which has risen 32.8% over the past year and 22.1% on a YTD basis.

On July 29, Cognizant delivered better-than-expected second-quarter results, with revenue increasing 4.5% year over year to $5.5 billion, fueled by double-digit growth in its Financial Services segment. Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 16%, while adjusted EPS rose 4.6% year over year to $1.37.

Management highlighted sustained organic growth and growing enterprise AI adoption as organizations shift from AI experimentation to large-scale deployment, prompting the company to raise its full-year 2026 constant-currency revenue growth guidance to 4% to 5.5% and increase its adjusted diluted EPS forecast to $5.70 to $5.82, representing 8% to 10% year-over-year growth. The upbeat results and improved outlook sent CTSH shares soaring 11.3% in the following trading session.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect CTSH’s EPS to rise 8% to $5.70 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one quarter.

Among the 28 analysts covering CTSH stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 17 “Holds.”

On July 30, Susquehanna analyst James Friedman maintained a "Positive" rating on Cognizant but lowered his price target from $88 to $82.

CTSH’s mean price target of $58.96 indicates a premium of 9.4% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $88 suggests a robust 63.3% upside potential from current price levels.