Autodesk Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 42 minutes ago Columnist

Autodesk Inc_ Portland office-by hapabapa via iStock
Autodesk Inc_ Portland office-by hapabapa via iStock

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), headquartered in San Francisco, California, provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions. Valued at $66.8 billion by market cap, the company's two-dimensional and three-dimensional products are used across industries and in the home for architectural design, mechanical design, geographic information systems and mapping, and visualization applications. The global leader in software is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADSK to report a profit of $1.78 per share on a diluted basis, up 17.9% from $1.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect ADSK to report EPS of $6.90, up 17.8% from $5.86 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 18% year over year to $8.14 in fiscal 2027. 

ADSK stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 9.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 29.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 28, ADSK reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed up more than 9% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.62 topped Wall Street expectations of $2.44. The company’s revenue was $1.8 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $1.7 billion. ADSK expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $9.80 to $9.98, and revenue between $7 billion and $7.1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ADSK stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 19 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and seven give a “Hold.” ADSK’s average analyst price target is $364.96, indicating a potential upside of 16.4% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ADSK 313.47 -0.06 -0.02%
Autodesk Inc
$SPX 6,882.49 +7.33 +0.11%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 300.13 +1.13 +0.38%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR

