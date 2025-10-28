Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Corn Nearing July Highs on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock
Corn field blue sky by Alberto Masnovo via iStock

Corn price action is 2 to 3 cents higher so far on Tuesday, seeing some follow through from Monday trade. Futures were 5 to 8 cents higher across most contracts to start the week. Short covering was noted on Monday, with preliminary open interest dropping 18,903 contracts, mainly in the December contract (-21,393). The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 5 1/2 cents to $3.88 ¼.

Export Inspections data showed 1.187 MMT (46.75 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on October 23, which was a drop of 10.38% from the week prior but 38.11% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 366,473 MT, with 173,669 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 10.533 MMT (414.68 mbu), a 57.83% increase yr/yr.

Crop Progress data was not reported on Monday due to the government shutdown, with traders looking for 72% of the corn crop harvested as of 10/26.

A South Korean importer purchased 204,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. No origin was listed for the purchase.

AgRural estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian first corn crop at 55% planted as of Thursday.

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.28 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.88 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.44 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.53 3/4, up 8 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ25 432-4 +3-6 +0.87%
Corn
ZCH26 447-6 +3-4 +0.79%
Corn
ZCZ25 432-4 +3-6 +0.87%
Corn
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9186 +0.0370 +0.95%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 4
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 5
The CoreWeave-Core Scientific Deal Isn’t Likely to Go Through. Analysts Say That Makes CORZ Stock a Buy.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot