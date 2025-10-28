Best Buy’s Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $17.5 billion, Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is a leading American consumer electronics retailer headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota. The company operates more than 1,000 stores across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, offering a wide range of products, including computers, appliances, mobile devices, entertainment systems, and related services through its Geek Squad brand

The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 earnings results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Best Buy to report an adjusted EPS of $1.30, up 3.2% from $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the consumer electronics retailer to report an adjusted EPS of $6.24, a 2% decline from $6.37 in fiscal 2025. However, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 8% annually to $6.74 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Best Buy have declined 10.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 18.4% gain and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLY) 20.1% return over the period.

On Oct. 13, Best Buy shares surged 8.8% as easing U.S.–China trade tensions lifted investor sentiment. Hopes for renewed trade talks between the two nations sparked a market-wide rebound, benefiting retailers like Best Buy that rely heavily on Chinese imports and were previously pressured by tariff concerns.

Analysts' consensus view on BBY stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," 15 indicate “Hold,” and one advises "Moderate Sell." While the stock currently trades above its mean price target of $80.16, the Street-high target of $95 implies a premium of 14.6% from the current market prices.