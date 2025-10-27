Barchart.com
Wheat Joining in On the Monday Grain Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock
Harvest machine approaching with foreground of wheat by Jodie777 via iStock

The wheat complex is shooting higher so far on Monday. CBT soft red wheat is trading with 17 cent nearby gains at the midday portion of Monday trade. KC HRW futures are trading with midday gains of 16 to 17 cents on Monday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 7 to 9 cents so far at midday

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 258,543 MT (9.5 mbu) during the week ending on October 23. That was 47.61% below the week prior and 12.26% shy of the same week last year. South Korea was the top destination of 109,639 MT, with 46,079 MT headed to Vietnam and 33,899 MT to Japan. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 11.463 MMT (421.2 mbu) since June 1, which is now 19.4% above the same period last year.

US and Chinese negotiators had constructive discussions over the weekend in Malaysia, come out with a framework for President Trump and China’s President Xi to discuss this Thursday. Nothing specific on wheat was mentioned, but the two sides coming together is seen as friendly. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.29 1/2, up 17 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.45, up 17 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.18, up 16 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.34 3/4, up 16 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.64 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.83 1/2, up 8 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 532-0s +13-6 +2.65%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 514-2s +12-6 +2.54%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6025s +0.0325 +0.58%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 526-0s +13-4 +2.63%
Wheat
ZWH26 542-0s +14-0 +2.65%
Wheat

