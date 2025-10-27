Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What to Expect From Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 55 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Skyworks Solutions, Inc_ logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock
Skyworks Solutions, Inc_ logo on building-by Tada Images via Shutterstock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors enabling wireless connectivity across mobile, IoT, automotive and infrastructure markets. The company’s market cap is around $11 billion. The company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 on Nov. 4, after the market closes.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to report a profit of $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, down 12.7% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions’ EPS to be $4.41, down 17.3% from $5.33 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to decline 35.6% year over year to $2.84 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

SWKS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 22.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK28.1% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

The decline in Skyworks Solutions can be attributed to a decline in its mobile business, which rattled investors. Additionally, weak demand in key end-markets, customer-concentration risk and rising competition in analog components have pressured its growth and margins.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SWKS stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 19 give a “Hold,” two recommend a “Moderate Sell,” and four advocate a “Strong Sell.”

SWKS currently trades above its mean price target of $71.31, but the Street-high target price of $106 implies 43.2% upside potential from the current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,791.69 +53.25 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 293.58 +4.49 +1.55%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
SWKS 74.04 -1.74 -2.29%
Skyworks Solutions

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Could Soon Generate $100 Billion in AI Revenue Each Year. Should You Buy AVGO Now?
Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock 2
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Just Flashed a 119% Payout Opportunity
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 3
This ‘Strong Buy’ Tech Stock Is Riding the AI Server Boom to New Highs
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot