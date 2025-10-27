What to Expect From Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS ), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors enabling wireless connectivity across mobile, IoT, automotive and infrastructure markets. The company’s market cap is around $11 billion . The company is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 on Nov. 4 , after the market closes.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to report a profit of $1.17 per share on a diluted basis, down 12.7% from $1.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

For the full year, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions’ EPS to be $4.41, down 17.3% from $5.33 in fiscal 2024 . Its EPS is expected to decline 35.6% year over year to $2.84 in fiscal 2026.

SWKS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 22.1% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 28.1% gains over the same time frame.

The decline in Skyworks Solutions can be attributed to a decline in its mobile business, which rattled investors. Additionally, weak demand in key end-markets, customer-concentration risk and rising competition in analog components have pressured its growth and margins.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SWKS stock is cautious, with a “ Hold ” rating overall. Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 19 give a “Hold,” two recommend a “Moderate Sell,” and four advocate a “Strong Sell.”

SWKS currently trades above its mean price target of $71.31, but the Street-high target price of $106 implies 43.2% upside potential from the current price levels.