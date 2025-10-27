What You Need to Know Ahead of Mosaic's Earnings Release

The Mosaic Company (MOS), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, manufactures and distributes concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Valued at $9.5 billion by market cap, the company owns and operates mines that produce key agricultural products like diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate, as well as manufactures phosphate-based animal feed additives under the Biofos and Nexfos brands. The leading producer of concentrated phosphate and potash is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MOS to report a profit of $0.98 per share on a diluted basis, up 188.2% from $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the previous four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect MOS to report EPS of $2.93, up 48% from $1.98 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to fall 6.8% year over year to $2.73 in fiscal 2026.

MOS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 12.2% during this period. However, it outperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 5.9% losses over the same time frame.

On Aug. 5, MOS reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed down more than 13% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.51 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.67. The company’s revenue was $3 billion, falling short of Wall Street's $3.1 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MOS stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and eight give a “Hold.” MOS’ average analyst price target is $38.38, indicating a potential upside of 28% from the current levels.