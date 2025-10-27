Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Mosaic's Earnings Release

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 55 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Mosaic Company logo on phone -by viewimage via Shutterstock
Mosaic Company logo on phone -by viewimage via Shutterstock

The Mosaic Company (MOS), headquartered in Tampa, Florida, manufactures and distributes concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Valued at $9.5 billion by market cap, the company owns and operates mines that produce key agricultural products like diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate, as well as manufactures phosphate-based animal feed additives under the Biofos and Nexfos brands. The leading producer of concentrated phosphate and potash is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MOS to report a profit of $0.98 per share on a diluted basis, up 188.2% from $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The company missed the consensus estimates in three of the previous four quarters while beating the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect MOS to report EPS of $2.93, up 48% from $1.98 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to fall 6.8% year over year to $2.73 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

MOS stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 12.2% during this period. However, it outperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 5.9% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 5, MOS reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed down more than 13% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.51 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.67. The company’s revenue was $3 billion, falling short of Wall Street's $3.1 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MOS stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and eight give a “Hold.” MOS’ average analyst price target is $38.38, indicating a potential upside of 28% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MOS 29.98 +0.33 +1.11%
Mosaic Company
$SPX 6,791.69 +53.25 +0.79%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 89.01 -0.37 -0.41%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 1
Broadcom Stock Could Soon Generate $100 Billion in AI Revenue Each Year. Should You Buy AVGO Now?
Bull market by Phive2015 via iStock 2
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has Just Flashed a 119% Payout Opportunity
Artificial Intelligence technology concept by NicoEINino via Shutterstock 3
This ‘Strong Buy’ Tech Stock Is Riding the AI Server Boom to New Highs
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot