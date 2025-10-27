Barchart.com
What You Need To Know Ahead of Walmart's Earnings Release

Aditya Sarawgi - Barchart - Mon Oct 27, 1:02AM CDT Columnist

Walmart Inc truck- by Sundry Photography via iStock
Walmart Inc truck- by Sundry Photography via iStock

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. (WMT) runs supermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores. With a market cap of $846.5 billion, Walmart operates through Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club segments. The discount retail giant is expected to announce its third-quarter results before the markets open on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Walmart to report a profit of $0.60 per share, up a modest 3.5% from $0.58 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates thrice over the past four quarters, it missed the projections on one other occasion.

For the full fiscal 2026, Walmart’s EPS is expected to come in at $2.60, up 3.6% from $2.51 reported in fiscal 2025. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to surge 12.7% year-over-year to $2.93 per share.

WMT stock prices have soared 27.9% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX16.9% gains and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP3.2% decline during the same time frame.

Walmart’s stock prices declined 4.5% in the trading session following the release of its mixed Q2 results on Aug. 21. The company observed a solid sales momentum during the quarter, its global eCommerce revenues surged by a high double-digit figure, while US comparable sales increased 4.6% driven by strong grocery and health & wellness sales. Overall, the company’s net sales increased by an impressive 4.8% year-over-year to $175.8 billion, beating the consensus estimates by 1.1%. However, its adjusted EPS plummeted 47.3% year-over-year to $0.68, missing the Street’s expectations by 6.9%.

Nonetheless, analysts remain extremely bullish on the stock’s long-term prospects. WMT has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 38 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 31 “Strong Buys,” six “Moderate Buys,” and one “Hold.” Its mean price target of $114.24 suggests a 7.6% upside potential from current price levels.


