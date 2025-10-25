What You Need to Know Ahead of Waters Corporation's Earnings Release

Milford, Massachusetts-based Waters Corporation ( WAT ) is a global leader in analytical instruments and laboratory technologies. Valued at a market cap of $21.4 billion , the company’s products and services are widely used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, life sciences, food and beverage, environmental testing, and materials analysis to ensure quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Before this event, analysts expect this healthcare company to report a profit of $3.21 per share , up 9.6% from $2.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $2.95 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by a slight margin.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect WAT to report a profit of $12.99 per share, representing a 9.5% increase from $11.86 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 9.2% year-over-year to $14.18 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of WAT have underperformed the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.9% return over the past 52 weeks, with its shares up 9.8% over the same time frame. However, it has outpaced the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLV ) 2.3% downtick over the same time period.

Despite posting better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.95 and revenue of $771.3 million, shares of WAT plunged 1.6% on Aug. 4. The decline came as investors shifted their attention to concerns over the company’s planned acquisition of Becton, Dickinson and Company’s ( BDX ) biosciences and diagnostics unit, which many viewed as a high-priced purchase of a weaker business with potential integration challenges.