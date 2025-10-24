Corn Heads Lower into the Weekend

The corn market closed out the Friday session with contracts down 1 to 4 ¾ cents. December was up just ¾ cent on the week. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 1/2 cents at $3.83 3/4.
The average December close so far in October, now with just 5 trade days remaining, is $4.20. That compares to last year’s harvest price for crop insurance at $4.16 but is 50 cents below the February price.
On Thursday evening, President Trump posted he had terminated trade talks with Canada due to unauthorized use of a former President Reagan speech regarding tariffs. No details were released on if/when trade talks would resume. Canada has been a large buyer of US ethanol.
Argentina’s corn crop was estimated at 33.8% according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, an increase of 3.9% from the week prior.
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.23 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $3.83 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.37, down 4 1/4 cents,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.45 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents,
