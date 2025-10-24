What to Expect From Vistra's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

With a market cap of $64.8 billion , Vistra Corp. ( VST ) is the largest competitive power generator in the U.S., boasting a generation capacity of about 41,000 megawatts, sufficient to supply electricity to 20 million homes. With a diverse portfolio spanning natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery storage, Vistra is leading the nation’s transition toward a cleaner energy future, targeting a 60% emissions reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon by 2050.

The Irving, Texas-based company is expected to unveil its fiscal Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, Nov. 6. Before the event, analysts anticipate Vistra to report an EPS of $1.44 , down 72.6% from $5.25 in the year-ago quarter . It has surpassed or met Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing on another occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the company to report EPS of $6.80, a 2.9% decline from $7 in fiscal 2024 . However, EPS is anticipated to grow 25% year-over-year to $8.50 in fiscal 2026.

VST stock has jumped 57.7% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.2% gain and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLU ) 11.4% increase over the same period.

Shares of Vistra rose 2.4% on Aug. 7 after it reported Q2 2025 results . The company lifted its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook to over $6.8 billion. Investors reacted positively to the company’s plans to expand nuclear capacity by over 600 megawatts by 2030 to meet growing electricity demand from data centers and AI-related industries. Additional support came from the 2,600-MW natural gas acquisition from Lotus Infrastructure Partners and the 20-year license extension for the Perry Nuclear Power Plant.