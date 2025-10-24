Live Nation Entertainment Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Beverly Hills, California-based Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. Valued at $36.6 billion by market cap, the company produces live concerts, sells tickets to those events over the Internet, and offers ticketing services for leading arenas, stadiums, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. The leading live entertainment company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LYV to report a profit of $1.40 per share on a diluted basis, down 15.7% from $1.66 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect LYV to report EPS of $0.96, down 65% from $2.74 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 144.8% year over year to $2.35 in fiscal 2026.

LYV stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 33.6% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 27.6% uptick over the same time frame.

LYV's strong performance stems from robust ticket sales across all price levels, strong touring growth, and expanding international presence, reflecting investor confidence in Live Nation's strategy for sustained double-digit growth.

On Aug. 7, LYV shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q2 results. Its EPS of $0.41 fell short of Wall Street expectations of $1.01. The company’s revenue was $7 billion, topping Wall Street's $6.8 billion forecast.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on LYV stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 19 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and three give a “Hold.” LYV’s average analyst price target is $178.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.6% from the current levels.