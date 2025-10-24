Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Ralph Lauren’s Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL), founded in 1967, is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products across apparel, footwear & accessories, home furnishings, fragrances and hospitality. The company is headquartered in New York and has a market cap of $20.4 billion. The luxury fashion giant is expected to release its Q2 fiscal 2026 earnings soon.
Ahead of this event, analysts expect RL to post earnings of $3.45 per share, representing a growth of 35.8% from $2.54 per share reported in the same quarter last year. The company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in the past four quarters.
For the current year, analysts forecast Ralph Lauren to report an EPS of $15, indicating a 21.7% increase from $12.33 reported in fiscal 2025. Also, its EPS is expected to grow 9% year-over-year to $16.35 in fiscal 2027.
Shares of RL have gained 71.1% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 16.2% rise and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 22.8% return during the same time frame.
Ralph Lauren’s share price is currently being driven up by consistently stronger-than-anticipated revenue and profit growth. The company is benefiting from robust demand in its international markets (especially Europe and Asia) and a strategic focus on premium positioning and digital/direct-to-consumer channels, which is resonating well with investors.
Analysts’ consensus view on RL is largely bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Among 20 analysts covering the stock, 15 suggest a “Strong Buy,” one gives a “Moderate Buy,” three recommend a “Hold,” and the remaining one analyst gives a “Strong Sell.” Its mean price target of $346.22 represents around 3% premium to current price levels.
On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.