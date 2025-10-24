Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

What You Need to Know Ahead of Axon Enterprise’s Earnings Release

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Axon Enterprise Inc logo with buy and sell-by NPS_87 via Shutterstock
Axon Enterprise Inc logo with buy and sell-by NPS_87 via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $55 billion, Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) is an Arizona-based public safety technology company best known for its TASER weapons and body-worn cameras. Founded in 1993, Axon has evolved from a weapons manufacturer into a full-fledged technology platform that integrates hardware, cloud software, and data analytics to help law enforcement and enterprises enhance safety and transparency. 

The company is expected to release its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Ahead of this event, analysts project AXON to report an EPS of $0.07, an 83.3% drop from $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts forecast the company to report EPS of $0.90, down 56.9% from $2.09 in fiscal 2024. However, EPS is expected to rebound, growing 48.9% year over year to $1.34 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Axon Enterprise have surged 61.8% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.2% return and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI13.2% gain over the same period. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 18, Shares of AXON climbed 3.2% after TD Cowen reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $925 price target, citing expectations of strong quarterly performance and an accelerating AI product cycle. The firm projected revenue growth above 30% and noted that Axon’s expanding AI capabilities, durable end markets, and limited competition justify its premium valuation and strong growth outlook.

Analysts' consensus view on AXON stock is bullish, with an overall "Strong Buy" rating. Among 19 analysts covering the stock, 13 suggest a "Strong Buy," three give a "Moderate Buy," and three provide a "Hold" rating. The mean price target of $871.19 implies an upswing potential of 21.6% from the current market price.  


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 154.78 +1.91 +1.25%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,738.44 +39.04 +0.58%
S&P 500 Index
AXON 716.39 +15.30 +2.18%
Axon Enterprise Inc

Most Popular News

OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 1
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 2
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 4
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot