Wheat Sees Higher Trade at Wednesday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 21 minutes ago Columnist

A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_

The wheat market closed with gains on the Wednesday session. CBT soft red wheat futures saw 3 to 4 cent gains on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were 2 to 3 ½ cents higher at the close. MPLS spring wheat futures closed with 2 to 3 cent gains on the session

USDA will not be publishing their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday due to the continued government shutdown. Still, traders are looking for between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

Algeria purchased an estimated 500,000 to 600,000 MT of wheat in their tender on Wednesday, with expected origins out of the Black Sea or Argentina.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.03 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.19 1/2, up 3 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $4.88 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.07 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.48 3/4, up 3 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.68 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents,


