Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

The Beyond Meat Share Count Just Surged 413%. Should You Buy the Run-Up in BYND Stock or Stay Far, Far Away Now?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - 1 hour ago
Beyond Meat plant-based ground beef packages by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Beyond Meat plant-based ground beef packages by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Beyond Meat (BYND) stock more than doubled in intraday trading as the company’s extended partnership with Walmart (WMT) continued to drive retail investors to the plant-based meat company.

However, beneath the surface of this incredible rally are lingering concerns, including ones related to the management’s recently announced senior convertible notes offering. 

That’s why individual traders have already started pulling out of BYND shares – which now look on course to end the trading session in the red

A graph showing a line AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com

Shareholder Dilution Could Hurt the Beyond Meat Stock Price

Beyond Meat opted for a debt-to-equity swap last week that reduced its $800 million debt burden.

But it came at a steep cost of issuing more than 300 million new shares – representing a staggering 413% increase in the company’s overall share count. 

This massive dilution fundamentally alters BYND’s capital structure and negatively affect existing shareholders’ ownership stakes.

Following the convertible notes offering, therefore, a senior TD Cowen analyst, Robert Moskow, reiterated his “Sell” rating on BYND stock and slashed his price target further to $0.80 only. 

Moskow’s revised forecast suggests Beyond Meat shares could crash another 80% from here

Deteriorating Fundamentals to Weigh on BYND Shares

Serious investors should stay far away from the retail frenzy in BYND shares mostly because the company is yet to resolve its fundamental challenges. 

Beyond Meat continues to face declining sales – with revenue down nearly 5% in 2024 – alongside persistent operating losses and weak demand for plant-based meat alternatives. 

The plant-based meat industry as a whole has faced significant headwinds, with several competitors struggling as market demand has softened. Plus, BYND is both a meme and penny stock, which should serve as a major red flag for long-term investors. 

In short, the combination of shareholder dilution and deteriorating financials suggest Beyond Meat shares are a very high-risk investment heading into 2026. 

Wall Street Recommends Selling BYND Stock Here

Wall Street firms also recommend steering clear of BYND stock amid the ongoing volatility. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Beyond Meat stock remains at “Moderate Sell” with the mean target of $2.33 indicating over 30% downside from here. 

A screenshot of a graph AI-generated content may be incorrect.
www.barchart.com
This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever. On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BYND 3.59 -0.03 -0.91%
Beyond Meat Inc
WMT 107.14 +0.92 +0.87%
Walmart Inc

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based patties by BalkansCat Shutterstock_com via Shutterstock 1
Beyond Meat Is Expanding at Walmart as a Short Squeeze Heats Up. Should You Buy BYND Stock Now?
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia Stock at 8% of the S&P 500 Index Is a Big Problem for Investors. Let’s Do the Math.
An aerial shot of an excavator working in a quarry by mykhailo pavlenko via Shutterstock 3
The U.S. Government Bought Lithium Americas Stock. Wall Street Doesn’t Care.
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Beyond Meat Stock Could Surge Another 11% From Here, According to Analysts
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 5
Palantir CEO Alex Karp Says Skeptics Have Been ‘Defanged’ and ‘Bent into Submission’ as Quarterly Revenue Passes $1 Billion
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot