Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Spring, Texas-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( HPE ) develops intelligent solutions in the United States, the Americas, and internationally. The company has a market cap of $58.8 billion and operates in five segments: Server, Hybrid Cloud, Networking, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other, and offers general-purpose servers, workload-optimized servers, and integrated systems, among others.

HPE stock has rallied the broader market over the past year, surging 113.1% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 14.8% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown by nearly 85%, outperforming the SPX’s 6.9% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLK ) has risen 26.2% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLK has grown 15.7% and has also lagged behind the stock.

On June 2, HPE stock grew by an impressive 19% after posting its better-than-expected Q2 2026 earnings. The company reported a revenue figure of $10.7 billion, up nearly 40% from the previous year’s quarter. Moreover, its adjusted EPS represented a solid 107% year-on-year growth and came in at $0.79. Both surpassed Wall Street’s forecasts by a significant margin as well. Management attributed the company’s amazing quarter performance to its Cloud and AI revenue, fueled by triple-digit growth in traditional server orders, driven by enterprise and sovereign customers investing in agentic AI and AI inferencing workloads.

According to a study by Fortune Business Insights, the global AI server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.7% and reach $2.8 trillion by 2034. Companies like HPE are at the forefront of this growth, given its history of providing the required server infrastructure to run large-scale AI projects, and is expected to capitlize off of this expected growth immensely.

For the current year, which ends in October, analysts expect HPE’s EPS to rise 87% to $2.88 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering HPE stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy. ” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Holds.”

The configuration has remained unchanged over the past month.

On July 24, Citigroup analyst Asiya Merchant maintained a “Buy” rating for HPE stock and raised its price target from $$70 to $74.

HPE’s mean price target of $68.17 indicates a 53.4% premium over the current market price. Its Street-high target of $80 implies a robust 80% upside from current levels.