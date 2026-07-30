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Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Truist Financial Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Truist Tower in Downtown Tampa Florida - TAMPA, USA - OCTOBER 31, 2024 By 4kclips
Truist Tower in Downtown Tampa Florida - TAMPA, USA - OCTOBER 31, 2024 By 4kclips

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a financial services company that provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company has a market cap of $65.2 billion and operates through two segments: Consumer and Small Business Banking and Wholesale Banking. 

TFC stock has rallied the broader market over the past year, surging 17% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.8% surge. However, in 2026, the stock has risen by nearly 6.3%, underperforming the SPX’s 6.9% gain.         

Zooming in further, the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) has risen 7.4% over the past year, lagging behind the stock. In 2026, XLF has grown 3.5% and has also underperformed the stock.   

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TFC’s year-long outperformance can be traced back to its impressive dividend payment history. The company pays an annual dividend of $2.08, with its yield being 3.98%, outpacing the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which only has a 1.03% yearly yield. Additionally, the company has also been paying its dividends for 28 years consecutively. In volatile times such as these, investors often tend to flock towards income-generating stocks that have a sound dividend history.     

Additionally, in more recent news, TFC stock declined 1.4% following the release of its Q2 2026 earnings. Its revenue narrowly surpassed analyst estimates, with its adjusted EPS successfully surpassing the Street’s forecasts. However, investors were not too happy with the company missing estimates of its net interest income and net interest margins, ultimately leading to a decline in its share price. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect TFC’s EPS to rise 16.2% to $4.59 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.  

Despite its long-term outperformance, among 21 Wall Street analysts covering TFC stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on four “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and two “Strong Sells.”    

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The configuration has grown more bearish over the past month, with the stock now having four “Strong Buy” ratings, down from eight just a month before.

TFC stock also received a downgrade in its rating from an “Underweight” to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja, with a price target of $53.

TFC’s mean price target of $54.82 offers a 4.8% upside compared to the current market price. Its Street-high target of $61 implies a robust 16.6% upside from current levels.  


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 52.31 -0.68 -1.28%
Truist Financial Corp
XLF 56.71 +0.03 +0.05%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,316.15 -112.63 -1.52%
S&P 500 Index
SPY 734.40 +4.94 +0.68%
SPDR S&P 500 ETF

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