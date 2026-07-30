Apollo Global Management Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $69 billion , Apollo Global Management, Inc. ( APO ) is a global alternative investment manager specializing in credit, private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and hedge fund strategies across both private and public markets. The firm serves institutional and individual investors worldwide, deploying contrarian, value, and distressed investment approaches across a broad range of industries and regions.

Shares of the New York-based company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. APO stock has decreased nearly 19% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has returned 14.8%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 17.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 6.9% gain.

Focusing more closely, shares of Apollo Global Management have underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 7.4% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Apollo Global Management has underperformed over the past year due to slowing private credit and alternative asset growth, weaker lending activity, rising expenses, and slower capital deployment.

The company reported Q1 2026 results on May 6, with better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $1.94, fee-related earnings increased to $728 million, and assets under management climbed to $1.03 trillion. However, the stock fell marginally on that day due to a decline in origination volume to $71 billion, capital deployment to $103 billion, and gross inflows to $78 billion. Sentiment was further weighed down by management fees of $952 million, which narrowly missed the consensus, spread-related earnings falling to $719 million, and principal investing income declining to $75 million.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Apollo Global Management’s EPS to grow 11.1% year-over-year to $8.19. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 22 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration has remained unchanged over the past three months

On Jul. 21, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys cut Apollo Global Management's price target to $164 while maintaining an "Overweight” rating.

The mean price target of $148.52 represents a 24% premium to APO’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $173 suggests a 44.4% potential upside.