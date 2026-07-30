Realty Income Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

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With a market cap of $61.1 billion , Realty Income Corporation ( O ) provides full-service real estate capital solutions to leading global businesses. As of March 31, 2026, the company owned more than 15,500 properties across all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and eight other European countries, and is widely recognized as "The Monthly Dividend Company®" for its long history of consistently increasing monthly dividends.

Shares of the San Diego, California-based company have slightly lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. O stock has risen 14.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has increased 14.8%. However, shares of the company are up 16.3% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 6.9% rise.

Zooming in further, shares of the REIT have outperformed the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLRE ) 7.5% gain over the past 52 weeks and 13.9% YTD return.

Realty Income reported Q1 2026 results on May 6, with adjusted FFO of $1.13 per share and revenue climbing to $1.55 billion, both exceeding the consensus, alongside an increase in its 2026 investment volume guidance to $9.5 billion. However, the stock fell 3.5% the next day as investors focused on the company's weaker-than-expected full-year adjusted FFO guidance of $4.41 per share - $4.44 per share (midpoint $4.425), which remained below the consensus despite being raised from $4.38 - $4.42.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Realty Income’s AFFO per share to grow nearly 4% year-over-year to $4.45. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or met the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 16 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, with five “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jul. 23, Barclays analyst Richard Hightower maintained a “Hold” rating on Realty Income and set a price target of $67 .

The mean price target of $67.71 represents a 3.3% premium to Realty Income’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $72 suggests a 9.9% potential upside.