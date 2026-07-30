Huntington Bancshares Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services. With a market cap of $35.1 billion, the company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of this regional bank holding company have underperformed the broader market over the past year. HBAN has gained marginally over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.8%. In 2026, HBAN stock is down 2.9%, compared to the SPX’s 6.9% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, HBAN’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 23.7% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 15.1% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit losses over the same time frame.

HBAN has lagged over the past year primarily due to margin compression caused by rising deposit costs, elevated non-interest expenses, and an increase in credit provision expenses and net charge-offs. While top-line revenue has expanded through loan growth, higher interest expense and operational cost burdens have squeezed net profit margins, dampening overall investor sentiment relative to the broader market.

On Jul. 23, HBAN shares closed down by 4.8% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.39 met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue net of interest expense was $2.86 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $2.85 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect HBAN’s EPS to grow 7.4% to $1.60 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 20 analysts covering HBAN stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall, consisting 15 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jul. 24, RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a “Buy” rating on HBAN and set a price target of $21, implying a potential upside of 24.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $20.02 represents an 18.9% premium to HBAN’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $22.50 suggests a notable upside potential of 33.6%.