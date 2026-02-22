NVDA Earnings, Tariffs and Other Key Things to Watch this Week

Markets enter a critical week dominated by Wednesday's Nvidia (NVDA) earnings and escalating geopolitical tensions as rising U.S.-Iran hostilities push oil prices higher, creating inflation concerns that could derail rate-cut expectations and pressure equities.

Adding to the volatile backdrop, President Trump raised the new global tariff rate to 15% on Saturday, just one day after setting it at 10%, following Friday's Supreme Court decision striking down many of his previous tariffs. The rapid tariff escalation creates uncertainty for multinational corporations and global supply chains while potentially reigniting inflationary pressures through higher import costs.

Tuesday's consumer confidence report at 10:00am and President Trump's evening speech at 9:00pm will provide perspectives on household sentiment and potential policy announcements that could move markets.

Wednesday brings an important day of earnings with Nvidia, Snowflake (SNOW), and Salesforce (CRM) all reporting, creating guidance on AI infrastructure investment narratives and enterprise software spending.

Friday's PPI data will offer inflation insights as oil price spikes from Middle East tensions threaten to reverse recent disinflation progress.

Here are 5 things to watch this week in the Market.

Nvidia Earnings: AI Infrastructure's Defining Moment

Wednesday's Nvidia (NVDA) earnings represent the most consequential corporate event of the quarter, serving as the ultimate validation or rejection of AI infrastructure investment sustainability amid growing concerns about returns on massive capital expenditures. The results will be scrutinized for data center revenue growth, Blackwell chip demand trajectory, and management's guidance about future AI accelerator sales that have driven the company's explosive valuation.

Nvidia's commentary on customer inventory levels, competition from custom chips developed by hyperscalers, and the sustainability of current investment cycles will be critical following recent sector volatility and spreading AI disruption fears. Gross margins will be watched intensely for any signs of pricing pressure or unfavorable mix shifts. The company's exposure to China markets amid ongoing trade tensions and new tariff complications adds another layer of complexity. Gaming and automotive segment performance will provide diversification context. Given Nvidia's massive market capitalization and AI leadership role, the post-earnings reaction could significantly influence not only semiconductor stocks but the broader technology sector and market indices, particularly if results disappoint amid elevated expectations.

Tariff Whiplash and Supreme Court Showdown

President Trump's rapid escalation of the global tariff rate from 10% to 15% in just 24 hours following Friday's Supreme Court decision striking down previous tariffs creates extraordinary policy uncertainty for businesses attempting to navigate international trade. The Supreme Court ruling represents a significant check on executive tariff authority, potentially constraining Trump's ability to impose duties without congressional approval or clear national security justifications. Trump's immediate response with new tariffs suggests continued trade policy aggression despite legal setbacks, creating whiplash for companies with global supply chains. Tuesday's evening presidential speech at 9:00pm will be closely watched for any elaboration on tariff strategy, response to Supreme Court constraints, or broader trade policy evolution. The 15% global rate affects virtually all imports, with potential to reignite inflationary pressures through higher consumer goods costs, industrial input prices, and supply chain disruptions. Sectors with significant import exposure including retail, automotive, technology manufacturing, and consumer electronics face direct margin pressure. The legal uncertainty around tariff authority combined with rapid policy shifts creates planning challenges for multinational corporations.

Geopolitical Risk Premium and Oil Price Surge

Rising U.S.-Iran tensions have pushed oil prices significantly higher, adding geopolitical risk premium to energy markets and threatening to reverse recent disinflation progress through elevated fuel costs. The Middle East escalation creates multiple market concerns: higher oil prices feeding through to gasoline and transportation costs, potential supply disruptions if tensions escalate further, and inflation reacceleration that could force Fed hawkishness despite economic growth concerns. Energy sector stocks may benefit from higher oil prices, but the broader market impact tilts negative as consumers face reduced purchasing power and businesses confront higher input costs. The geopolitical tension coincides poorly with new tariff escalation and inflation worries, creating a toxic mix of price pressure sources. Any further escalation in U.S.-Iran hostilities during the week could trigger safe-haven flows into Treasuries, gold, and the dollar while pressuring risk assets. Wednesday's crude oil inventories and Friday's PPI data will provide concrete evidence about energy price impacts on inflation metrics. Markets will closely monitor diplomatic developments and any signs of tension escalation or de-escalation.

Enterprise Software and Cloud Economics

Wednesday's earnings convergence from Snowflake (SNOW) and Salesforce (CRM) alongside Nvidia creates a comprehensive test of enterprise technology spending amid spreading AI disruption fears that have pressured software valuations. Snowflake's results will provide insights into data analytics demand, cloud data warehouse adoption, and AI-driven consumption patterns that determine growth trajectory. The company faces questions about whether growth rates can sustain premium valuations or if deceleration pressures are mounting from competition and customer budget constraints. Salesforce's earnings will offer broad perspectives on CRM software demand, enterprise AI adoption through Agentforce, and customer spending patterns across different business segments. The company's guidance about corporate IT budgets and deal pipeline strength will help determine whether enterprise software maintains resilience despite economic uncertainties and AI-driven automation fears pressuring some technology categories. Tuesday's Home Depot (HD) earnings will provide consumer and contractor spending insights, while Thursday's Dell (DELL) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) will add enterprise hardware and media perspectives.

Consumer Confidence and Inflation Trajectory

Tuesday's consumer confidence report at 10:00am will provide crucial insights into household sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions, tariff uncertainty, and recent stock market volatility. The confidence reading will help assess whether consumers remain optimistic about economic prospects or are becoming increasingly concerned about inflation reacceleration, job security, and political instability. Home Depot's earnings the same day will offer complementary perspectives on actual consumer spending in home improvement categories. Friday's PPI data at 8:30am will provide critical wholesale inflation insights, with particular focus on energy price impacts from Middle East tensions and potential pass-through from new tariff costs. The Chicago PMI at 9:45am will offer regional manufacturing perspectives on business conditions and pricing pressures. The combination of sentiment, spending, and inflation data will help markets assess whether recent geopolitical and policy developments are materially impacting economic fundamentals or remain primarily headline noise. Strong confidence alongside moderate inflation could support risk assets, while deteriorating sentiment with rising prices could create stagflationary concerns that pressure both stocks and bonds.

