Norwegian Cruise Line Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Miami, Florida-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that owns and operates three distinct cruise brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Valued at a market capitalization of $9.2 billion, the company offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide and serves the contemporary, premium, and ultra-luxury cruise markets.

NCLH shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past year and in 2026. NCLH stock has grown 11.1% over the past 52 weeks and has fallen 4.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 16.3% over the past year and risen 8.5% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, NCLH has outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) marginal decline over the past 52 weeks and a 5.8% decrease this year.

Norwegian Cruise Line has trailed the broader market over the past year due to concerns over sluggish demand, with passenger cruise days growing more slowly than expected over the past two years. The company has also faced scrutiny over its negative free cash flow and limited liquidity, fueling concerns that it may need to raise additional capital, potentially diluting shareholders.

Despite these headwinds, sentiment improved on Jul. 27, when NCLH climbed 2.8% after easing Middle East tensions sent oil prices sharply lower. As fuel is one of the cruise industry's largest operating costs, the decline in oil prices raised expectations of stronger profit margins, sparking renewed optimism for travel and cruise stocks.

For the fiscal year ending in December, analysts expect NCLH to report a 21.4% year-over-year decrease in adjusted EPS to $1.51. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

NCLH has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 11 “Strong Buys” and 16 “Holds.”

This configuration is more bearish than a month ago when the stock had 12 “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Jul. 20, Stifel maintained its “Buy” rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings while trimming its price target to $26 from $27, reflecting a more cautious valuation but continued confidence in the company's long-term outlook.

NCLH’s mean price target of $21.58 indicates a modest 1.7% premium over current market prices. Meanwhile the Street-high target of $32 suggests a notable 50.8% upside potential.